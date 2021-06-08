Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Parker Hannifin (PH) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Parker Hannifin (PH) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) with bullish sentiments.

Parker Hannifin (PH)

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin yesterday and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $307.38, close to its 52-week high of $324.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Illinois Tool Works, and Ingersoll Rand.

Parker Hannifin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $356.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

In a report released today, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.62, close to its 52-week high of $47.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services with a $44.33 average price target.

