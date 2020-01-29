Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Paccar (PCAR), Graco (GGG) and Lear (LEA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paccar (PCAR), Graco (GGG) and Lear (LEA).

Paccar (PCAR)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Paccar today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paccar with a $76.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Graco (GGG)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Graco today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.05, close to its 52-week high of $55.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Graco with a $50.00 average price target, a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Lear (LEA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Lear today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lear with a $139.25 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.