Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Otis Worldwide (OTIS), TPI Composites (TPIC) and Magna International (MGA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Otis Worldwide (OTIS), TPI Composites (TPIC) and Magna International (MGA).

Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Otis Worldwide, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.81, close to its 52-week high of $53.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Otis Worldwide with a $53.25 average price target.

TPI Composites (TPIC)

In a report released today, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

TPI Composites has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75.

Magna International (MGA)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Magna International, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 43.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Garrett Motion, and Otis Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magna International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.60.

