Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Oshkosh (OSK) and Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Oshkosh (OSK) and Norfolk Southern (NSC).

Oshkosh (OSK)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.85, close to its 52-week high of $96.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 76.2% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oshkosh with a $106.15 average price target, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Hold rating on Norfolk Southern today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.64, close to its 52-week high of $258.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 75.8% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and United Parcel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $249.15 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

