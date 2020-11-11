Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Rockwell Automation (ROK).

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Old Dominion Freight, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $197.52, close to its 52-week high of $213.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 54.1% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Expeditors International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Hold with an average price target of $189.88.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Rockwell Automation today and set a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $243.23, close to its 52-week high of $267.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 59.6% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Automation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $248.67, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

