Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Northrop (NOC) and Xylem (XYL)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Northrop (NOC) and Xylem (XYL).

Northrop (NOC)

In a report released today, Matthew Sharpe CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Northrop, with a price target of $412.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $347.85.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northrop with a $401.00 average price target, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $386.00 price target.

Xylem (XYL)

Janney Montgomery analyst Michael Gaugler maintained a Hold rating on Xylem today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaugler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Gaugler covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Eversource Energy, and Avangrid.

Xylem has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.63, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Atlantic Equities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $75.00 price target.

