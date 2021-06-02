Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: North American Construction Group (NOA) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on North American Construction Group (NOA) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA) with bullish sentiments.

North American Construction Group (NOA)

In a report released yesterday, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group, with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.85, close to its 52-week high of $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 58.7% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hardwoods Distribution, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on North American Construction Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.58.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.33, close to its 52-week high of $32.73.

Bereznicki has an average return of 21.4% when recommending Pembina Pipeline.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked #4686 out of 7540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $34.08 average price target.

