Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Norfolk Southern (NSC), Rockwell Automation (ROK) and IDEX (IEX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Norfolk Southern (NSC), Rockwell Automation (ROK) and IDEX (IEX) with bullish sentiments.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

In a report issued on April 28, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern, with a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $279.24, close to its 52-week high of $287.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 82.4% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $286.00 average price target, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $293.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

In a report issued on April 28, Richard Eastman from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Automation, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $264.26, close to its 52-week high of $275.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 81.0% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Automation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.57, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $286.00 price target.

IDEX (IEX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on IDEX on April 28 and set a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $224.20, close to its 52-week high of $235.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 72.9% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

IDEX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $242.43, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $232.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on IEX: