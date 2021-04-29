Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Norfolk Southern (NSC), Oshkosh (OSK) and Antero Midstream (AM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Norfolk Southern (NSC), Oshkosh (OSK) and Antero Midstream (AM).

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown reiterated a Hold rating on Norfolk Southern today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $284.09, close to its 52-week high of $287.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 80.8% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Kansas City Southern, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $272.69 average price target, which is a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $272.00 price target.

Oshkosh (OSK)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.35, close to its 52-week high of $130.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 76.7% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oshkosh is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $135.42, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $146.00 price target.

Antero Midstream (AM)

In a report released yesterday, James Weston from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Antero Midstream. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.08, close to its 52-week high of $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, EnLink Midstream, and Crestwood Equity.

Antero Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.50, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

