Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Xylem (XYL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Xylem (XYL) with bullish sentiments.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

In a report released today, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern, with a price target of $246.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.86, close to its 52-week high of $224.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 67.1% success rate. Landry covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $219.47 average price target, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, Benchmark Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $250.00 price target.

Xylem (XYL)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Xylem, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.20, close to its 52-week high of $89.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Xylem has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.67.

