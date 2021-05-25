Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Nordson (NDSN) and Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nordson (NDSN) and Builders Firstsource (BLDR) with bullish sentiments.

Nordson (NDSN)

In a report released yesterday, Saree Boroditsky from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Nordson, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $202.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Boroditsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 68.2% success rate. Boroditsky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and Carlisle Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordson with a $232.25 average price target.

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

In a report released yesterday, Collin Verron from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.48.

Verron has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Builders Firstsource.

According to TipRanks.com, Verron is ranked #5481 out of 7524 analysts.

Builders Firstsource has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.08, which is a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

