Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Nordex (OtherNRDXF) and Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nordex (NRDXF) and Implenia AG (IPLNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nordex (NRDXF)

In a report issued on December 8, Martin Jungfleisch from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nordex, with a price target of EUR19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.45, close to its 52-week high of $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #4250 out of 7138 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordex with a $24.42 average price target, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Commerzbank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR20.00 price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter downgraded Implenia AG to Hold on December 8 and set a price target of CHF24.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #4015 out of 7138 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $27.55.

