Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Nordex (OtherNRDXF) and Groupe Gorge SA (OtherGGRGF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nordex (NRDXF) and Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF).

Nordex (NRDXF)

Kepler Capital analyst Douglas Lindahl upgraded Nordex to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.25, close to its 52-week low of $6.05.

Lindahl has an average return of 23.4% when recommending Nordex.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is ranked #752 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordex is a Hold with an average price target of $13.28.

Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville upgraded Groupe Gorge SA to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25, close to its 52-week low of $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #3451 out of 6165 analysts.

Groupe Gorge SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.44.

