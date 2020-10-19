Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Nabors Industries (NBR) and Trican Well Service (OtherTOLWF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nabors Industries (NBR) and Trican Well Service (TOLWF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nabors Industries (NBR)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Nabors Industries on October 16 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.43, close to its 52-week low of $9.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.6% and a 24.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Nabors Industries with a $26.80 average price target, implying a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

In a report issued on October 16, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service, with a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.94, close to its 52-week high of $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #6880 out of 7017 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trican Well Service is a Hold with an average price target of $0.90.

