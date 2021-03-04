Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: MYR Group (MYRG) and Tecnoglass (TGLS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MYR Group (MYRG) and Tecnoglass (TGLS).

MYR Group (MYRG)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on MYR Group yesterday and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.51, close to its 52-week high of $67.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 67.3% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Tetra Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MYR Group with a $73.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tecnoglass (TGLS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Tecnoglass on March 2 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.26, close to its 52-week high of $8.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Lennox International, and Trane Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecnoglass is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.33, implying a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.