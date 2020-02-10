Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Mueller Water Products (MWA) and Energizer Holdings (ENR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mueller Water Products (MWA) and Energizer Holdings (ENR) with bullish sentiments.

Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Mueller Water Products on February 6 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.01, close to its 52-week high of $12.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 63.0% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mueller Water Products is a Hold with an average price target of $12.80, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Energizer Holdings (ENR)

In a report issued on February 6, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.93, close to its 52-week high of $53.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Energizer Holdings with a $59.25 average price target, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Barclays also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

