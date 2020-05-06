Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Mosaic Co (MOS), Pq Group Holdings (PQG) and Regal Beloit (RBC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Mosaic Co (MOS), Pq Group Holdings (PQG) and Regal Beloit (RBC).

Mosaic Co (MOS)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson maintained a Hold rating on Mosaic Co today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 55.2% success rate. Jackson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, and CF Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mosaic Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.21, implying a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Pq Group Holdings (PQG)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on Pq Group Holdings today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.8% and a 46.2% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pq Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.25.

Regal Beloit (RBC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Regal Beloit today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.4% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Regal Beloit has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $88.00.

