Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: MJardin Group (OtherMJARF) and AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MJardin Group (MJARF) and AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS).

MJardin Group (MJARF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Hold rating on MJardin Group yesterday and set a price target of C$0.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.07, close to its 52-week low of $0.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #464 out of 6703 analysts.

MJardin Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.07.

AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 41.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AgroFresh Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, representing a 62.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, National Securities Corp also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

