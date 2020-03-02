Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Mesa Air Group (MESA) and Luxfer (LXFR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mesa Air Group (MESA) and Luxfer (LXFR) with bullish sentiments.

Mesa Air Group (MESA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.77, close to its 52-week low of $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5522 out of 5939 analysts.

Mesa Air Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.40.

Luxfer (LXFR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Luxfer today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.51, close to its 52-week low of $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #5045 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luxfer with a $25.00 average price target.

