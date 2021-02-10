Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Meritor (MTOR) and National-Oilwell (NOV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Meritor (MTOR) and National-Oilwell (NOV) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Meritor (MTOR)

In a report issued on February 8, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Meritor, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.47, close to its 52-week high of $32.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Hyliion Holdings, and Otis Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meritor with a $32.50 average price target, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

National-Oilwell (NOV)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on National-Oilwell on February 8 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 38.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

National-Oilwell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.30, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.70 price target.

