Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Mercer International (MERC) and Oshkosh (OSK)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mercer International (MERC) and Oshkosh (OSK).

Mercer International (MERC)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Mercer International, with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercer International with a $10.25 average price target.

Oshkosh (OSK)

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Hold rating on Oshkosh yesterday and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Rush Enterprises A, and Quanta Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oshkosh with a $83.80 average price target.

