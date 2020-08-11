Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Mayville Engineering Company (MEC), AptarGroup (ATR) and Berry Global Group (BERY)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mayville Engineering Company (MEC), AptarGroup (ATR) and Berry Global Group (BERY).

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC)

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Buy rating on Mayville Engineering Company on February 24 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mayville Engineering Company with a $9.00 average price target, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AptarGroup (ATR)

Jefferies analyst Daniel Rizzo maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup on July 31 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.00, close to its 52-week high of $123.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizzo is ranked #1197 out of 6887 analysts.

AptarGroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.20, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on July 31, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

In a report issued on August 2, Philip Ng from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Berry Global Group, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.81, close to its 52-week high of $54.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Ng covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Graphic Packaging, Crown Holdings, and Fortune Brands.

Berry Global Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.27, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.