Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Matthews International (MATW) and Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Matthews International (MATW) and Orion Energy Systems (OESX) with bullish sentiments.

Matthews International (MATW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Matthews International today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 39.1% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as LiqTech International, Orbital Energy Group, and Koppers Holdings.

Matthews International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems, with a price target of $5.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Energy Systems with a $7.58 average price target.

