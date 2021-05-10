Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: MasTec (MTZ), Cactus (WHD) and American Axle (AXL)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MasTec (MTZ), Cactus (WHD) and American Axle (AXL).

MasTec (MTZ)

In a report issued on May 7, Adam Seiden from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on MasTec, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.28, close to its 52-week high of $112.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 58.7% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Jacobs Engineering, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasTec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.00, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on April 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cactus (WHD)

In a report issued on May 7, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Cactus, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.99, close to its 52-week high of $39.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 42.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cactus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.83, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

American Axle (AXL)

In a report issued on May 7, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on American Axle, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Otis Worldwide, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Axle is a Hold with an average price target of $10.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.