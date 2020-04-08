Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Masonite International (DOOR) and Avantor (AVTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Masonite International (DOOR) and Avantor (AVTR) with bullish sentiments.

Masonite International (DOOR)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Masonite International on April 6 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.9% and a 32.8% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Armstrong Flooring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Masonite International with a $80.25 average price target, implying an 84.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Avantor (AVTR)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on Avantor on April 6 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #4915 out of 6281 analysts.

Avantor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33, a 49.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

