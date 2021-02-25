Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Masco (MAS), CH Robinson (CHRW) and Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Masco (MAS), CH Robinson (CHRW) and Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) with bullish sentiments.

Masco (MAS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Masco on February 9. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and Douglas Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masco with a $66.25 average price target, which is a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

CH Robinson (CHRW)

In a report issued on February 12, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on CH Robinson, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 75.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

CH Robinson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $90.14.

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

In a report issued on February 18, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on Golden Ocean Group, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.28, close to its 52-week high of $7.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Golden Ocean Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

