Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Masco (MAS) and Mesa Air Group (MESA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Masco (MAS) and Mesa Air Group (MESA).

Masco (MAS)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Masco. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 56.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Masco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.25.

Mesa Air Group (MESA)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.30, close to its 52-week high of $15.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Mesa Air Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67, representing a -15.1% downside. In a report issued on February 17, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

