Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Masco (MAS) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Masco (MAS) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Masco (MAS)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Masco. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Masco with a $64.22 average price target.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Enterprise Products Partners, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Plains All American.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enterprise Products Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.71, representing a 39.5% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Capital One Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

