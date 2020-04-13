Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Magna International (MGA) and Deere (DE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Magna International (MGA) and Deere (DE).

Magna International (MGA)

KeyBanc analyst James Picariello maintained a Buy rating on Magna International today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Picariello is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Picariello covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Meritor, and Lear.

Magna International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.38, which is a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deere (DE)

Deere received a Hold rating from Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, John Bean Technologies, and Enerpac Tool Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deere is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $177.82, a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.