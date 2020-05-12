Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Livent (LTHM), Linde (LIN) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Livent (LTHM), Linde (LIN) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS).

Livent (LTHM)

In a report released today, Joel Jackson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Livent, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Jackson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, and CF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Livent with a $5.38 average price target, representing a -11.2% downside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Linde, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $186.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 50.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $210.71, which is a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR215.00 price target.

Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained a Buy rating on Otis Worldwide today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Tusa covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Otis Worldwide with a $53.25 average price target.

