Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: LiqTech International (LIQT) and Gentherm (THRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on LiqTech International (LIQT) and Gentherm (THRM) with bullish sentiments.

LiqTech International (LIQT)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on LiqTech International, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.05, close to its 52-week low of $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.3% and a 33.6% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LiqTech International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67, a 125.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Gentherm (THRM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn maintained a Buy rating on Gentherm yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 39.0% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gentherm is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50, representing a 60.8% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.50 price target.

