Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Linamar (OtherLIMAF) and Martinrea International (OtherMRETF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Linamar (LIMAF) and Martinrea International (MRETF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Linamar (LIMAF)

In a report released today, Brian Morrison from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Linamar, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.07, close to its 52-week low of $17.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Morrison ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 40.8% success rate. Morrison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linamar is a Hold with an average price target of $30.58, which is a 60.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$44.00 price target.

Martinrea International (MRETF)

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar maintained a Hold rating on Martinrea International today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.62, close to its 52-week low of $3.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is ranked #1673 out of 6190 analysts.

Martinrea International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.09, representing a 136.7% upside. In a report released today, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

