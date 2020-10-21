Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Linamar (OtherLIMAF) and Air Canada (OtherACDVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Linamar (LIMAF) and Air Canada (ACDVF).

Linamar (LIMAF)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Hold rating on Linamar yesterday and set a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #872 out of 7009 analysts.

Linamar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.53.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada yesterday and set a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.13, close to its 52-week low of $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 67.1% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

Air Canada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.35, implying a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

