Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Lennox International (LII) and United Parcel (UPS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Lennox International (LII) and United Parcel (UPS).

Lennox International (LII)

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh maintained a Hold rating on Lennox International today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 74.2% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Lennox International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $281.38.

United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.3% success rate. Landry covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $186.33 average price target, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

