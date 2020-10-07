Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Lennox International (LII) and Nabors Industries (NBR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lennox International (LII) and Nabors Industries (NBR).

Lennox International (LII)

In a report issued on October 5, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Lennox International, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $278.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Illinois Tool Works.

Lennox International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $246.29.

Nabors Industries (NBR)

In a report issued on October 5, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Nabors Industries, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.0% and a 34.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oceaneering International, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Baker Hughes Company.

Nabors Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $31.93.

