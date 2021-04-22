Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Lennox International (LII) and Genco Shipping (GNK)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lennox International (LII) and Genco Shipping (GNK).

Lennox International (LII)

In a report issued on April 20, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Lennox International, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $334.49, close to its 52-week high of $339.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 69.4% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Lennox International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $301.86, which is a -9.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

Genco Shipping (GNK)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.90, close to its 52-week high of $13.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genco Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, representing a 23.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Fearnley Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

