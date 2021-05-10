Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Lear (LEA), Installed Building Products (IBP) and Air Canada (OtherACDVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lear (LEA), Installed Building Products (IBP) and Air Canada (ACDVF) with bullish sentiments.

Lear (LEA)

In a report issued on May 7, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lear, with a price target of $226.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $195.12, close to its 52-week high of $196.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $201.43.

Installed Building Products (IBP)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Installed Building Products on May 7 and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.57, close to its 52-week high of $140.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 58.2% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Taylor Morrison, Toll Brothers, and Tri Pointe.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Installed Building Products with a $139.00 average price target, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report issued on May 7, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada, with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 72.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Canadian National Railway, and TFI International.

Air Canada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.56.

