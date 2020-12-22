Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Lear (LEA), Cargojet (OtherCGJTF) and Nabors Industries (NBR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lear (LEA), Cargojet (CGJTF) and Nabors Industries (NBR).

Lear (LEA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Lear on December 17 and set a price target of $219.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.53, close to its 52-week high of $165.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.6% and a 56.9% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.62, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on December 16, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

Cargojet (CGJTF)

In a report issued on December 17, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cargojet, with a price target of C$310.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $167.81, close to its 52-week high of $186.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, GFL Environmental, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cargojet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $211.68, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$265.00 price target.

Nabors Industries (NBR)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Nabors Industries on December 18 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Nabors Industries with a $51.00 average price target.

