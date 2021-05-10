Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Lear (LEA) and Welbilt (WBT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lear (LEA) and Welbilt (WBT).

Lear (LEA)

In a report released yesterday, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Lear, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $195.12, close to its 52-week high of $196.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Littelfuse, and Visteon.

Lear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.57, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $226.00 price target.

Welbilt (WBT)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss maintained a Hold rating on Welbilt today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.38, close to its 52-week high of $22.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, John Bean Technologies, and Illinois Tool Works.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Welbilt with a $21.33 average price target.

