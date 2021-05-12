Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Lear (LEA) and Timken Company (TKR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lear (LEA) and Timken Company (TKR) with bullish sentiments.

Lear (LEA)

In a report released today, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Lear, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $186.63, close to its 52-week high of $196.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Littelfuse, and Visteon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lear with a $205.14 average price target, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $226.00 price target.

Timken Company (TKR)

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Buy rating on Timken Company yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.80, close to its 52-week high of $92.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Illinois Tool Works, and Parker Hannifin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Timken Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.80, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

