Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: LANXESS (OtherLNXSF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on LANXESS (LNXSF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF).

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Georgina Iwamoto maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS today and set a price target of EUR44.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.30.

Iwamoto has an average return of 4.6% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwamoto is ranked #4097 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR37.00 price target.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #5607 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $16.10 average price target.

