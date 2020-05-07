Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: LANXESS (OtherLNXSF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on LANXESS (LNXSF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF).

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Robin Draeger maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS today and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Draeger is ranked #5128 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $52.02 average price target, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Vivek Midha maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. today and set a price target of EUR13.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Midha is ranked #5452 out of 6523 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.