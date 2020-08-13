Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: LANXESS (OtherLNXSF) and Green Thumb Industries (OtherGTBIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on LANXESS (LNXSF) and Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF).

LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released today, Chetan Udeshi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS, with a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.90.

Udeshi has an average return of 16.2% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Udeshi is ranked #2164 out of 6892 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.95, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Societe Generale also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR48.00 price target.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to Green Thumb Industries today and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.91, close to its 52-week high of $15.32.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 84.0% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Curaleaf Holdings, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Thumb Industries with a $18.93 average price target.

