Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Kornit Digital (KRNT) and ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kornit Digital (KRNT) and ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) with bullish sentiments.

Kornit Digital (KRNT)

In a report released yesterday, Tavy Rosner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Kornit Digital, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.56, close to its 52-week low of $22.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.6% and a 35.7% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, Sapiens International, and Nice-Systems.

Kornit Digital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.60, which is a 71.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde maintained a Buy rating on ToughBuilt Industries yesterday and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.14, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.0% and a 30.0% success rate. Aarde covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Livexlive Media, Boxlight, and Hyrecar.

ToughBuilt Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.50.

