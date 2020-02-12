Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Kornit Digital (KRNT) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kornit Digital (KRNT) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) with bullish sentiments.

Kornit Digital (KRNT)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Kornit Digital, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.00, close to its 52-week high of $45.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kornit Digital with a $42.33 average price target, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on Bioceres Crop Solutions today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.