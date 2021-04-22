Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Kinder Morgan. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 58.5% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kinder Morgan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.83, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on April 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Airlines. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.02, close to its 52-week high of $40.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Spirit Airlines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.81.

