Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Kennametal (KMT) and Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kennametal (KMT) and Holly Energy Partners (HEP) with bullish sentiments.

Kennametal (KMT)

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Buy rating on Kennametal today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.02.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kennametal is a Hold with an average price target of $31.29, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

In a report released today, Shneur Gershuni from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Holly Energy Partners, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershuni is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Gershuni covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Antero Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Holly Energy Partners with a $18.25 average price target, implying a 66.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

