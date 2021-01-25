Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Meritor (MTOR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Meritor (MTOR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on Kansas City Southern on January 22 and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $217.58, close to its 52-week high of $223.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Oglenski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

Kansas City Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.00, a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Meritor (MTOR)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Meritor on January 22 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.23, close to its 52-week high of $29.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.5% and a 49.3% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Hyliion Holdings, and Otis Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meritor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.33, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on January 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.