Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) with bullish sentiments.

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Merrill Lynch analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $185.70, close to its 52-week high of $200.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoexter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Hoexter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as US Xpress Enterprises, World Fuel Services, and Canadian Railway.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kansas City Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.87, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

In a report released today, Julio Romero from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on Gibraltar Industries, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.94, close to its 52-week high of $69.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Romero is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Romero covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, American Woodmark, and Primoris Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibraltar Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.50.

