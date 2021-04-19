Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Jacobs Engineering (J) and Hafnia (OtherHFIAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Jacobs Engineering (J) and Hafnia (HFIAF).

Jacobs Engineering (J)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Jacobs Engineering on April 15 and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.25, close to its 52-week high of $136.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

Jacobs Engineering has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.88, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Hafnia (HFIAF)

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Hold rating on Hafnia, with a price target of NOK19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hafnia is a Hold with an average price target of $2.26.

